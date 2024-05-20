Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, May 20, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, May 20, 2024, includes the following:

Monday, May 20 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism for a press conference to recognize National Travel and Tourism Week, Governor's Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, May 20 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Transportation for the I-26 Widening Calhoun Phase Kick-Off Event, Exit 129, I-26 Eastbound, Helicopter Pad, Swansea, S.C.