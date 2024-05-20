Submit Release
ACTOR, SINGER-SONGWRITER ANDRE PITRE SET TO RELEASE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEWS SINGLE “YOU”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, Director, Singer-Songwriter Andre Pitre is excited to announce the release of his highly anticipated new single, "YOU," on Monday, May 20, 2024. The single will be available on all major music platforms, with the official music video premiering simultaneously.

Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Terrence Rolle, also known as "Tracksion," from Miami, Florida, "YOU" seeks to touch and move souls, bringing listeners back to an era when music told a compelling story. This track revives the essence of true R&B music with its authentic rhythm and sound.

The accompanying music video, created by Andre Pitre and directed by Jason Bowie, focuses on the theme of unconditional love and the importance of persevering through challenging times together. Andre aims to revive the spirit of old-school love, emphasizing commitment and resilience.

The single "YOU" is the first release from Andre Pitre’s upcoming album, "Evolution," which reflects his personal and professional journey in the entertainment industry.

"My goal is that this single 'YOU' and the album 'Evolution' touch and reach hearts all over the world," says Andre.

The album also features contributions from Grammy Award-winning producer Brian Kennedy, who has several exciting projects slated for release soon.

Andre Pitre offers this advice to aspiring artists: "Never give up and make every second count."

For more information about Andre Pitre, please visit his YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.

Katina Fields
KFields PR Agency
+1 714-865-5690
email us here

Andre Pitre's "YOU"

