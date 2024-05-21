Gannett.Partners Doubles '23 Revenues in Q1 '24, Adds Stephen Ski to Strengthen Global Leadership Coaching & Client GTM
Ski Brings Exceptional Experience Including Redesigning Leadership & Sales Training for Gartner’s 3,000-person Remote Workforce
Stephen’s approach integrates key clinical and applied elements such as high performance culture development, communications, systems and processes — essential for holistic organizational success.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gannett.Partners, the Evidence-Based Performance Platform integrating executive coaching, operating advisory services and strategic capital, proudly announces the appointment of Stephen Ski as Operating Partner. The addition of Ski — who has a unique background in go-to-market strategy and developing whole human leaders — is a cornerstone of Gannett.Partners' ambitious global expansion strategy. Ski’s appointment aligns with Gannett.Partners’ mission to develop superior leaders and forge more valuable enterprises through a unique blend of robust operating services, science-based adult development strategies and strategic investments.
Ski enriches Gannett.Partners with deep experience as a leading go-to-market strategist, learning and development expert and SaaS sales director. In past positions with leading research and advisory firm, Gartner, he was instrumental globally in redesigning sales and leadership training for a remote-first workforce of more than 3,000 employees, underscoring his profound impact on corporate learning and development. Over the course of his career, Ski demonstrated success assisting FTSE 500 companies as well as high-growth startups to scale their revenue and organizations, and measurably enhance team performance.
"Stephen’s approach integrates key clinical and applied elements such as high performance culture development, communications, systems and processes — essential for holistic organizational success. His expertise not only expands our leadership coaching but enriches our advisory practice go-to-market offerings, ensuring we help our clients grow profits and revenue from a comprehensive standpoint of earnings and human-centered development," said Gannett.Partners CEO and Founder, Chris Gannett. “Stephen’s extensive background with tech-forward firms, global learning and development and sales leadership, paired with his innovative understanding and use of physiology and biomarkers in coaching, will play a pivotal role in our mission to develop future-fit leaders as well as resilient digital, technology and financial organizations.
"My goal with Gannett.Partners is to leverage my background in engineering enterprise go-to-market strategies and my passion for the whole human development approach — balancing rugged flexibility with core values in systems and operations,” said Ski. “This dual focus on resilience and adaptability empowers our clients to navigate changes in the economy and scale sustainably and efficiently.”
Gannett.Partners has also achieved a significant financial milestone, doubling its revenue in Q1 2024 compared to the full year 2023. This impressive growth is a testament to the firm’s effective strategies and growing demand for its unique blend of services. To date, all new business has been inbound, reflecting the strong market recognition of Gannett.Partners' impact and expertise.
Founded by Chris Gannett, a seasoned investor and operator whose past roles include CMO of Sony divisions and Citi VP, Gannett.Partners has emerged as a leader in Elevating Human Potential™. Since its inception in December 2022, the Dallas-based firm has worked with prominent clients across nine countries and 15 industries. Additionally, Gannett.Partners’ original "Integral Resilience" (IR) methodology, has set a new standard in executive coaching by merging cognitive-behavioral strategies, coaching science, mindfulness and technology-enabled solutions.
Ski's appointment marks a significant milestone for Gannett.Partners as the firm continues to expand its presence not only in Texas and across the U.S. but also expands its transformative coaching and advisory services to Europe and beyond. Further fueling the firm's expansion and reinforcing its strategic direction, Gannett.Partners is also announcing a portfolio investment exit in Jackpocket — which sports betting platform DraftKings announced it will acquire for $750 million — via the firm's limited partner position with Santa Barbara Venture Partners.
Ski holds a Bachelor of Science in Physiology & Physiotherapy from The University of Liverpool and graduated from the Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute of Haas School of Business. Gannett.Partners invites businesses and leaders seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities and organizational performance to learn more about its evidence-based performance platform and how it can serve as a premier resource for achieving outsized growth and sustainable impact at Gannett.Partners.
About Gannett.Partners:
Gannett.Partners is The Evidence-Based Performance Platform, a premier integrated resource for entrepreneurs, investors and enterprises. Offering Certified Coaching, Operating Advisory and Capital support, the firm equips and empowers clients to accelerate personal growth, de-risk investments, and achieve business objectives. Led by CEO and Founder Chris Gannett, Gannett.Partners is dedicated to delivering a transformative experience by addressing the personal, professional and financial aspects of business growth.
