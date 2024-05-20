DealPoint Merrill Welcomes Luis Orlando Carmenate as Executive Vice President of Development

DealPoint Merrill logo

Luis O. Carmenate

Luis O. Carmenate, Executive Vice President of Development

Mr. Carmenate will lead the company's acquisition and redevelopment efforts for large, strategically located former retail mall properties.

His blend of academic knowledge and hands-on experience makes him uniquely qualified to drive DealPoint Merrill's development initiatives forward.”
— David Frank
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill, a leading real estate development firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Orlando Carmenate as Executive Vice President of Development.

In his new role, Mr. Carmenate will lead the company's acquisition and redevelopment efforts for large, strategically located former retail mall properties. These projects will transform into mixed-use campus environments, featuring luxury residential apartments, retail spaces, top-tier destination entertainment, and high-impact service amenities, similar to the ongoing 70-acre, 1.7 million square foot Belle Oaks Marketplace development. His extensive background in real estate development and construction, along with his proven leadership skills, makes him a valuable addition to the DealPoint Merrill team.

Prior to joining DealPoint Merrill, Mr. Carmenate spent eight years with CIM Group LP, where he gained extensive experience in mixed-use commercial and multifamily infill development projects. Over his career, he has managed the completion of over $1.2 billion in mixed-use development projects, including multifamily units, commercial, retail, and office space and was the lead Development V.P. & executive at Caruso Affiliated and delivered the Americana At Brand in Glendale, CA, a landmark $450M mixed use project with 338U mix of luxury apartment and condos plus 450,000 square feet of ground level retail space.

Notable among Mr. Carmenate's achievements is his role as VP of Development of CIM Groups’ "One Mission Bay" in San Francisco's Mission Bay redevelopment area. This $330M luxury mixed-use project, encompassing 365K SF with 350 residential condo homes, stands as a testament to his expertise in delivering high-quality developments with "best in class" amenities.

A graduate of the University of Southern California with a BS in Business and emphasis in Finance and Investments, Mr. Carmenate brings a strong foundation in real estate to his new role. His blend of academic knowledge and hands-on experience makes him uniquely qualified to drive DealPoint Merrill's development initiatives forward.

About DealPoint Merrill:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill stands as a premier real estate development and investment firm, specializing in acquiring and revitalizing commercial properties nationwide. DealPoint Merrill boasts a longstanding record of success in value-added commercial real estate ventures, driven by its innovative development strategies. Discover more about DealPoint Merrill at www.DealPointMerrill.com.

Danielle Haney
DealPoint Merrill
+1 818-887-9797
email us here
DealPoint Merrill Welcomes Luis Orlando Carmenate as Executive Vice President of Development

DealPoint Merrill is an owner and operator of "value-added" retail shopping center conversions and self-storage assets. Based in Los Angeles since 1985, the company and its affiliates have established a long-term nationwide track record of success in development and construction.

