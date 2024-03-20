DealPoint Merrill and Meijer Supercenter Break Ground at the Belle Oaks Marketplace, Northeast Ohio
Belle Oaks Marketplace marks a transformative development at the former 1.2 million SF Richmond Town Square Mall set to redefine luxury living in Northeast Ohio
This groundbreaking signifies a significant milestone in our vision to revitalize the Northeast Ohio area.”NORTHEAST, OHIO, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill, a prominent commercial real estate development firm, and Meijer Supercenter with their renowned regional presence, has officially broken ground at the highly anticipated Belle Oaks Marketplace. Situated on part of the 70 acres, the 1.6 million square feet Belle Oaks Marketplace project marks a transformative development at the former 1.2 million square foot Richmond Town Square Mall set to redefine luxury living in Northeast Ohio.
Belle Oaks Marketplace is envisioned as a vibrant work-live-play community, boasting 800 luxury apartments meticulously designed for modern living, together with the celebration of vibrant retail shops and an array of dining options. The $300 million development promises a harmonious blend of residential, retail, and recreational amenities, fostering a dynamic lifestyle experience for its residents.
“At Belle Oaks Marketplace, we are committed to creating a thriving community that embraces thoughtful living and connectivity,” stated David Frank, CEO of DealPoint Merrill. “This groundbreaking signifies a significant milestone in our vision to revitalize the Northeast Ohio area.”
Central to the Belle Oaks Marketplace vision is the inclusion of the 160,000 square-foot Meijer Supercenter. Meijer is renowned for its extensive selection of groceries, household goods, and services and operates more than 265 Meijer stores across the Midwest region of the United States. The chain's widespread presence makes it a familiar and trusted name among local communities. The Meijer Supercenter at Belle Oaks Marketplace will feature a state-of-the-art garden center and pharmacy, catering to the diverse needs of the community.
About DealPoint Merrill:
DealPoint Merrill stands at the forefront of commercial real estate development and investment, focusing on acquisitions, redevelopment, and management of commercial properties throughout the United States. Renowned for its track record of achievement and dedication to superior quality, DealPoint Merrill specializes in revitalizing commercial properties and reimagining urban spaces for the modern era.
About Meijer:
Meijer is a renowned grocery chain committed to providing customers with a convenient and exceptional shopping experience. In addition to its traditional grocery offerings, Meijer provides innovative services to enhance the shopping experience for customers. By continually evolving and adapting to meet changing consumer preferences, Meijer remains at the forefront of retail innovation in the grocery industry.
