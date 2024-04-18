Andrew Jones Joins JustStorage as Vice President of Business Development
With Andrew's arrival, JustStorage embarks on an exciting chapter of expansion and marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory.
— David Frank, CEO
At JustStorage, the company is dedicated to revolutionizing the storage industry by providing cutting-edge systems designed to streamline workflows, enhance communication channels, and deliver invaluable insights. By seamlessly integrating technology and services, JustStorage promises an unmatched storage experience for both owners and customers alike.
In his role, Mr. Jones spearheads the management, curation, and onboarding of new partners onto the JustStorage platform. His collaborative approach ensures that partners receive the same unwavering dedication and performance that JustStorage extends to all operators in the space. Prior to joining the JustStorage team, Mr. Jones served in a pivotal partnership role where he managed a diverse portfolio of over 100 properties. His expertise was further honed during his tenure at Yardi Systems, where he led groundbreaking self-storage initiatives.
A graduate of Arizona State University's prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Mr. Jones brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that will undoubtedly drive JustStorage to new heights of success.
"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the JustStorage family, said David Frank, CEO at DealPoint Merrill. His proven track record of leadership makes him the perfect fit to lead our business development efforts. With Andrew at the helm, we are confident in our ability to forge new partnerships and solidify JustStorage's position as an industry leader."
For more information about JustStorage, please visit our website at https://www.justselfstorage.com/.
About DealPoint Merrill:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill stands at the forefront of commercial real estate development and investment, focusing on acquisitions, redevelopment, and management of commercial properties throughout the United States.
About JustStorage:
We believe in tailoring our services to fit your specific needs and ensuring that your storage experience is seamless, convenient, and hassle-free. From our state-of-the-art security systems to intuitive online platforms, we are committed to providing you with the tools and resources you need to manage your belongings with ease and peace of mind.
