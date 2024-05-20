Georgetown, KY Looks Back as It Lights 50 Candles
Georgetown/Scott County Tourism celebrates 50 years of tourism
So much has changed in terms of what Georgetown/Scott County has to offer visitors.”GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown/Scott County Tourism turns 50 this year and is planning a celebration. Known as Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters for the proliferation of its horsey attractions and events and as the Birthplace of Bourbon—the place where town founder and the Father of Bourbon Elijah Craig first used charred barrels, back in 1789, in the bourbon aging process—Georgetown has come a long way since the tourism office hung out its shingle on June 4, 1974.
— Georgetown KY Mayor Burney Jenkins
“So much has changed in terms of what Georgetown/Scott County has to offer visitors,” said Mayor Burney Jenkins. “1970s Georgetown had few attractions. The Kentucky Horse Park didn’t open until 1978, and our beautiful and very busy downtown wasn’t the shopping and dining destination it is today nor was it on the National Historic Register. That didn’t happen until 1978 and 1979.”
“We were a tiny community of about 8,600 in 1974,” added Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington. “Today, we’re the fastest growing county in Kentucky and attract a good percentage of Kentucky’s nearly 76 million visitors—enough that Georgetown/Scott County realized $171.71 million in economic impact in 2022.
“I’m not sure there would have been an economic impact in 1974.”
Tourism in Georgetown looked much different a half century ago. There were few hotels and motels and no alternatives like bed and breakfast inns and vacation rentals. It would be nearly 30 years before Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm was established, close to 40 before Country Boy Brewing opened its doors and almost 50 before Limestone Farms Distillery came to town and Blue Run Spirits Distillery broke ground.
“There were three hotels then and very little traffic,” said Patrick Manion, who opened Winners Circle Motel in Georgetown in the early 1980s. “Now there are lots of hotels, lots of traffic and a lot more activity.”
Today, 19 brand name hotels and (thanks to the 2007 founding of Airbnb) 67 vacation rentals give visitors to Georgetown plenty of options for overnighting. Eclipse Award-winning Old Friends—home of the oldest Kentucky Derby winner, 30-year-old Silver Charm—is renowned for its work in thoroughbred aftercare and enormously popular with visitors. Country Boy has amassed numerous awards for its authentic, fresh-flavored beer. Limestone Farms is set to make local history as the first full-scale distillery operation in Scott County since the Buffalo Springs Distilling Company closed in 1968 and Blue Run Spirits plans to open its $51 million headquarters in 2025.
“Our team is extremely proactive in reaching out to and connecting with visitors and showing them all the reasons to visit Georgetown,” said Lori Saunders, executive director at Georgetown/Scott County Tourism. “And we just keep giving them more reasons—like the new distilleries and new events, including the Bluegrass Mountain Cup this month at the Skullbuster Trails at Lytles Fork Recreation Area.
“Our location off two major interstates and the number of our lodging choices makes Georgetown such a convenient place to stay,” Saunders added. “Our restaurants that serve up local flavor and attractions like our independently owned downtown shops and boutiques, family-friendly farms, outdoor attractions like Elkhorn Creek and the historic ones including Ward Hall make Georgetown so appealing to so many. And don’t forget about our annual events, like September’s Festival of the Horse-The Best in the Bluegrass and Home For the Holidays.”
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism is planning a birthday party and new campaign graphic launch at the Party on the Square concert on Saturday, May 25. The event closes a weeklong celebration in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 19-25) with planned activities at the office. Additionally, the Tourism Office will mark the occasion on its actual birthday of Tuesday, June 4.
For more information about visiting Georgetown and events being held in celebration of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism’s 50th birthday, visit www.georgetownky.com.
-----
Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming soon: Limestone Distillery, Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 60+ unique stays, 19 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown
Bailey Gilkerson
Georgetown/Scott County KY Tourism
+1 502-863-2547
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram