Prime Award "National Business Innovator Award - 2024" Goes to Richard Roll, Author of "A Boomer In Time"

"We are thrilled to highlight Richard Roll with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a triumphant celebration of pioneering business ingenuity throughout the transformative year of 2024, the Prime Award has been bestowed upon Richard Roll, businessman and the esteemed author of "A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE’VE HAD!: A MEMOIR)." This prestigious recognition not only applauds his extraordinary contributions to the nuanced realm of writing but designates Richard Roll as the quintessential benchmark for avant-garde business practices, setting an elevated standard resonating across industries throughout the unfolding year.

The Prime Award, emblematic of distinction across diverse business sectors, is both a commendation and an inspiring call to action. It urges industry leaders to persist in the relentless pursuit of innovation in our ever-evolving modern landscape.

With an infectious enthusiasm for this well-deserved accolade, Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose remarked, "We are delighted and proud to cast the spotlight on Richard Roll with this award. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in writing is commendable and serves as a testament to his commitment to excellence."

DeRose, a staunch advocate for innovation's transformative power, underscored its pivotal role. She said, "Innovation is the pulsating heart of entrepreneurship. Aspiring business owners must not merely acknowledge its essence but internalize its overarching significance, constantly exploring multifaceted avenues and mastering the art of leveraging it effectively."

Drawing wisdom from business titan Howard Schultz, former chairman of Starbucks, the resounding message echoes that genuine innovation is inherently disruptive. Schultz's stirring words, "Innovation must be disruptive. You've got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt," underscore the transformative nature of authentic innovation, urging entrepreneurs to dismantle conventions and pioneer new territories boldly.

As Richard Roll luxuriates in the well-deserved limelight of the Prime Award, this recognition extends beyond acknowledging individual achievements. It serves as a memorable reminder to the expansive business community that innovation isn't just a choice but the propelling force steering success in the dynamic tapestry of contemporary business. The narrative of Richard Roll becomes more than an inspirational tale; it becomes a rallying call, encouraging others to embrace disruption, navigate uncharted waters, and embark on the transformative journey shaping the promising future of global business landscapes.

Richard Roll, CEO of ReadySetBOOM.com, spearheaded the company's strategic transformation into a specialized technology platform focusing on Google reviews from 2013 to 2020. Previously, he founded and led the American Homeowners Association (AHA), expanding its membership to over 200,000 and doubling revenue for four consecutive years, exceeding $20 million annually. Roll's expertise in marketing, finance, and business development has been pivotal to his success. He holds degrees from Brown University and Harvard Business School.