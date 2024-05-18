Mendocino Women’s Business Center Announces Support of ‘Show Her the Money’ at Mendocino Film Festival; Screening June 1st

This is a press release from the West Business Development Center:

The Mendocino Women’s Business Center at West Center is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the impactful documentary film Show Her the Money at this year’s Mendocino Film Festival. As an organization deeply committed to raising awareness around the lack of financial investment in socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs, particularly in rural regions, the Mendocino Women’s Business Center proudly aligns with this film’s mission and message.

Show Her the Money chronicles the journeys of four visionary women entrepreneurs who have defied adversity to bring their groundbreaking ideas to life. Despite the challenges they face, these women harness extraordinary determination, resourcefulness, and resilience, supported by the critical backing of their angel investors. Their compelling stories stand as a testament to the vital importance of access to financial resources for women to achieve true equality in entrepreneurship.

“We’re honored to support Show Her the Money at the Mendocino Film Festival this year,” said Mary Anne Petrillo, CEO of the West Business Development Center. “This film embodies our mission to empower women in business and underscores the urgency of closing the funding gap for underrepresented entrepreneurs.”

The Mendocino Film Festival, now in its 17th year, is widely recognized for its exceptional programming, which explores significant social, economic, and environmental challenges. The festival, set in the picturesque Village of Mendocino, provides a unique opportunity for individuals from across California to engage in meaningful conversations about important issues. This year’s festival will take place from May 30 to June 2.

The screening of Show Her the Money will occur on Saturday, June 1, at 1 pm, followed by a panel conversation with local women entrepreneurs and representatives of the Mendocino Women’s Business Center on the challenges faced by rural entrepreneurs.

To secure your tickets for Show Her the Money, and learn more about the Mendocino Film Festival visit https://mendofilm.org/films.

If you require additional information or want to learn more about the Mendocino Women’s Business Center and its support for rural small business owners, please contact Laurs Brooks, WBC Director at 707-964-7571 or visit www.westcenter.org.