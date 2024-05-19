Guided Walk Planned To Present Information on Plants of Headwaters

This is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:

North Coast residents and visitors interested in the plant life of the Headwaters Forest Reserve near Eureka can learn more in a free, guided walk, Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the Elk River Trail. Advance registration is not required.

Scott Estepa, an ecology technician with the BLM Arcata Field Office, will lead the group on a two-and-a-half-mile route with stops to discuss plant species. The hike has modest elevation gain; participants can leave the walk early and return to the trailhead if they desire. Participants should dress for changeable coastal weather conditions.

To get there, take the Elk River Road exit off Highway 101 at the south end of Eureka. Turn right onto Elk River Road and drive approximately six miles to the Elk River Trailhead parking area.

The outing is among many events scheduled to celebrate 25 years since establishment of the Headwaters Forest Reserve. A full schedule of events can be found online.

The 7,472-acre Headwaters Forest Reserve was established in 1999 after a decade-long grassroots effort to protect the world’s last unprotected, intact, old-growth redwood forest ecosystem. It supports threatened species including coho salmon, the northern spotted owl and the marbled murrelet, a seabird. The headwaters of the South Fork Elk River and Salmon Creek are in the heart of the Reserve.

The BLM Arcata Field Office manages the Reserve in consultation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.