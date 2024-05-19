New Summer Day Camp for Mini Makers

Press release from the Ink People:

Mini makers, tiny tinkerers and crafty kids have new day camp options this summer! Maker’s Apron Creative Reuse is offering three Monday through Friday camps on different ecological themes for kids 8 to 11 years old. In “Space Explorers,” campers will look at their watery home from an outside perspective. “Creature Camp” is all about animal pals and their habitats. The final session, “Robots v Fairies” will be about using technology to live within nature, harnessing smarts to make harmony.

In each five day camp session, crafty makers will create creatures, costumes and contraptions. Edu-maker camp leaders will guide campers through a variety of individual and group projects along with team building challenges and collaborations, culminating in a Friday Fotoshoot to show off their work. All tools and materials are included. Campers will discover their interconnected ecosystem and their place in it while learning about the 4Rs of waste reduction: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rot.

To accommodate all this activity, Maker’s Apron has partnered with the Jefferson Community Center, taking over a large classroom for the summer. Thanks to the Jefferson Project’s Free Summer Lunch Program and a grant from the Humboldt Sponsors, all campers can enjoy free lunches and snacks made on site with all local ingredients. Each day is 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with early drop off and late pick up available.

Space Explorers – Monday June 17th through Friday June 21st

Creature Camp – Monday June 24th through Friday June 28th

Robots v Fairies – Monday July 8th through Friday July 12th

The cost of each five day camp session is $265 per camper with some scholarships available. Interested mini makers and their families can find more camp descriptions, a sample daily schedule, and a registration link at makersapron.org. Maker’s Apron is a DreamMaker Project of the Ink People.