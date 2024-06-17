Delightful Stay with Breakfast at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort
Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is excited to offer guests an unforgettable experience with our "Delightful Stay with Breakfast" package. Nestled in a stunning beachfront setting, our resort places you steps away from the vibrant nightli
Nestled in a stunning beachfront setting, the resort places travelers steps away from the vibrant nightlife, signature restaurants and attractions.PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort welcomes guests to a stunning beachfront escape in Thailand. Situated just steps from Patong Beach, the resort is at the heart of vibrant nightlife, signature restaurants, and attractions that make this destination the most visited beach on Phuket Island.
Stay in one of the 445 well designed hotel rooms, each offering private pool access, a terrace, or a balcony with tropical views. Designed for ultimate comfort and style, the stay experience ensures a memorable holiday.
Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort introduces the Delightful Stay with Breakfast package, crafted to provide an unforgettable experience. Guest can enjoy daily breakfast for two with a variety of delectable options, from Western to Asian cuisines, setting the perfect start to the day before exploring the wonders of Phuket, along with complimentary access to the outstanding Kids Club and family-friendly resort activities. Free Wi-Fi throughout the resort and 24-hour Fitness Center access.
Marriott Bonvoy members enjoy exclusive benefits and earn points during their stay. Visit the link to book a beachfront holiday, https://www.marriott.com/offers/breakfast-offer-off-110695/hktcp-courtyard-phuket-patong-beach-resort?propertycode=hktcp
###
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jehan Abindan
Cluster Senior Marketing Communications Manager
Courtyard by Marriott, Phuket Patong Beach Resort & Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa
Jehan.abindan@marriott.com
Mobile #: +66 837329810
###
About Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Patong
Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Patong is a new beachfront resort offering 445 guestrooms, nine restaurants and bars, a Kids' Club, Fitness Center, and four outdoor pools, including a family-friendly fun pool. Centrally located in the heart of Patong, the resort is poised to become a prime destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable experience on Phuket Island. For more information, visit www.courtyardphuketpatong.com and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Courtyard by Marriott®
Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With over 1,285 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces.
Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.
To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Marriott Bonvoy®
Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.
###
Jehan Suanico Abindan
Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort
+66 83 732 9810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram