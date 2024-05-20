Dr. Tara Chalakani Accepted to Forbes Nonprofit Council
Dr. Tara Chalakani Accepted to Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for chief executives in successful nonprofit organizations.
I’m thrilled to join this exclusive organization for top executives and leaders at prominent nonprofits throughout the country.”LAKEWOOD, NJ, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preferred Behavioral Health Group (PBHG) today announced that Dr. Tara Chalakani, CEO, has been accepted to Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only professional community for chief executives in successful nonprofit organizations.
Dr. Chalakani was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“I’m thrilled to join this exclusive organization for top executives and leaders at prominent nonprofits throughout the country,” said Dr. Tara Chalakani, CEO of PBHG. “Participation in the Forbes Nonprofit Council will give Preferred Behavioral Health Group another tool in which to increase our exposure, fundraising ability, and networking in the nonprofit universe as our organization continues to grow and serve more individuals and families.”
As a member of the Council, Dr. Chalakani has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. She will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS:
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.
ABOUT DR. TARA CHALAKANI:
As the CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group, Dr. Tara is a proud Latina that leads a dynamic and diverse organization that provides comprehensive and compassionate behavioral health services and substance use services to individuals and communities across the lifespan in New Jersey. She has a growth-minded and strategic vision for improving the quality, accessibility, and affordability of care, while fostering a trauma-informed and stigma-free culture within and beyond her organization. Dr. Tara is a seasoned clinician, educator, public speaker, and podcast co-host with over 30 years of expansive experience in the healthcare field. She holds a Doctor of Psychology degree from Walden University, with a specialization in Behavioral Health Leadership. She is also an Associate Professor at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, a Member of CHIEF, a network for women leaders, and an Approved Clinical Supervisor by NBCC.
ABOUT PBHG:
Preferred Behavioral Health Group (PBHG) is at the forefront of behavioral healthcare in New Jersey, offering comprehensive services since 1978. Committed to fostering healing and hope, PBHG provides top-tier mental health, substance use, and prevention services with a focus on trauma-informed care and inclusivity. With a dedication to innovation and personalized care, PBHG empowers individuals, families, and communities to embrace well-being and attain optimal mental wellness. Explore PBHG's transformative programs and services, grounded in trauma-informed care practices, at preferredbehavioral.org.
