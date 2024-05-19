Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Wicomico County

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Wicomico County. 

Shortly before 2:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to a report of a head-on crash on southbound US Route 13, south of St. Luke’s Road in Wicomico County. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Durango, driven by Jay Richard Bynum, 59, of Seaford, Delaware, was traveling north in southbound lanes of Route 13 when he crashed into a 2016 Subaru Impreza. 

The driver of the Subaru, Dean Alexander Dennison, 21, and a passenger, Sierra Rain Merchant, 20, both of New York, were declared deceased at the scene. A 1-year-old boy in the Subaru was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Bynum was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.  

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted and charges are pending in this case. 

The crash remains under investigation.     

