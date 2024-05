Swiss SAAS Digital Revolution through Global Inspector AI App with High Returns

Global Inspector AI APP

Swiss SAAS Digital Revolution of security and intelligence with the Global Inspector AI App. Participate in our investment or crowdfunding opportunities.

It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly, one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts. The world is full of obvious unobserved things.” — Sherlock Holmes

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiss Security Solutions, a leader in security, protection, investigative services, intelligence and defense solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative project, the Swiss SAAS "Global Inspector AI App". This cutting-edge solution is set to revolutionize the verification and protection of businesses, individuals, and assets. To bring this groundbreaking project to life, we are excited to launch a simultaneous Call for investors and a Crowdfunding campaign on funding webpage Using more than 500 databases and tools from 193 countries, Global Inspector AI produces the best-verified results to ensure the highest security, intelligence, and accuracy.๐—œ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—™๐˜‚๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€, ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜†The Swiss SAAS "Global Inspector AI App" addresses critical issues in todayโ€™s digital landscape by offering comprehensive checks and evaluations to safeguard against scams, fraud, misinformation, and other security threats. The app empowers users to verify businesses, individuals, domains, emails, phone numbers, social network profiles, photos, crypto wallets, and blockchain addresses, ensuring secure and informed decisions. APP Development and Improvement is supported by a leading Software and APP development company recognized by FORBES, the International Police Association IARPO, the Association of Swiss Security Professionals and Experts, and Swiss Security Solutions with Securely Swiss ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฑ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€Swiss Security Solutions invites Investors and Crowdfunders to explore four distinct investment tiers, including a Special Investment Tier offering up to 22.50% annual ROI:๐€) ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ: ๐‚๐‡๐ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ.-- Exclusive Access: Early access to the Global Inspector AI App and all future updates.- Investor Badge: A special investor badge is displayed on app profile.- Premium Support: Priority customer support for one year.- Verification Credits: 100 free verification credits.- Recognition: Investor name listed on the Swiss Security Solutions LLC website as a valued investor, and Press Releases by Associated Press, Fox News, ABC News, The Supply Chain Report (ICT) and Swiss Media. Opt-out possible.๐) ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ: ๐‚๐‡๐ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ.-- Exclusive Access: Early access to the Global Inspector AI App and all future updates, with access to Deep Analyst Search.- Investor Badge: A special silver investor badge is displayed on app profile.- Premium Support: Priority customer support for three years.- Verification Credits: 300 free verification credits.- Private Consultations.- Events Invitations.- Recognition: Investor name listed on the Swiss Security Solutions LLC website as a silver investor, and Press Releases by Associated Press, Fox News, ABC News, The Supply Chain Report (ICT) and Swiss Media. Opt-out possible.๐‚) ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ‘: ๐‚๐‡๐ ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฏ๐ž- Exclusive Access: Early access to the Global Inspector AI App and all future updates, with access to Deep Analyst Search.- Investor Badge: A special VIP gold investor badge is displayed on Investor app profile.- Premium Support: VIP customer support.- Verification Credits: unlimited verification credits.- Private Consultations.- Events Invitations.- Advisory Board Membership.- Custom Reports.- Revenue Share.- Recognition: Investor name listed on the Swiss Security Solutions LLC website as a gold investor, and Press Releases by Associated Press, Fox News, ABC News, The Supply Chain Report (ICT) and Swiss Media. Opt-out possible.๐ƒ) ๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐Ž๐ˆ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ% ๐๐ž๐ซ ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ- Minimum investment: CHF 50,000- Maximum offering: CHF 10,000,000- Maximum individual purchase: CHF 1,000,000- Special Advisor Role opportunity๐‰๐จ๐ข๐ง ๐”๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐žThis is a unique opportunity to invest in and support the development of the future of digital security, safety and intelligence. By becoming an investor or crowdfunding supporter of the Swiss SAAS Global Inspector AI App, supporters are joining a select group of forward-thinking individuals and organizations dedicated to making the digital world a safer place. Top Wealth Media House recommends investments in AI "staying on top of emerging trends and investments can help shape your portfolio going forward.". Our investment opportunities are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, so act swiftly to seize this chance. Whether supporters are a qualified or nonqualified investor according to Swiss law, supporters are eligible to participate, including non-Swiss investors.Investment in Global Inspector AI APP is ideal for Investors, Family offices, Capital Firms, Joint Ventures, Angel Investors, VIPs, Celebrities, UHNWIs, and HNWIs offices, Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firmsm High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), Wealth Management Firms, Investment Banks, Corporate Investors, Institutional Investors, Real Estate Investors, Private Investors, Crowdfunders, Celebrity Investors, VIPs, Endowments, Pension Funds, Foundations, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Crowdfunding Backers, Business Angels, Tech Entrepreneurs, Financial Advisors.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌSwiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems to help, serve, secure and care for the people, businesses and public in local communities, and to make private, business and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions guarantee 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know how and 85+ years of management experience, members of Swiss Criminalistics Association, and membership at esteemed International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance is CHF 10 Million per Customer and Project. Swiss Security Solutions LLC is a trademark owner of Swiss Detective Agencyโ„ข, Private Investigator Switzerlandโ„ข, Private Detective Agency Switzerlandโ„ข, Cyber Investigative Solutionsโ„ข , Blockchain Investigation Agencyโ„ข, Find Person Switzerlandโ„ข and a Privatdetektiv Zรผrichโ„ข.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ฌ:#Investors #FamilyOffices #CapitalFirms #JointVentures #AngelInvestors #VentureCapitalists #PrivateEquity #HNWI #UHNWI #WealthManagement#InvestmentBanks #CorporateInvestors #InstitutionalInvestors #RealEstateInvestors #PrivateInvestors #CelebrityInvestors #VIPs #Endowments#PensionFunds #Foundations #SovereignWealthFunds #Crowdfunding #BusinessAngels #TechEntrepreneurs #FinancialAdvisors #Crowdfunders #Investment #Business #Switzerland #Zurich #SwissSecuritySolutions #FinTech #LendTech #WealthTech #InsurTech #DueDiligence #BackgroundCheck #BusinessControl #AssetTracing #EnhancedDueDiligence #PrivateInvestigations #FinancialInvestigations #PrivateInvestigations #GlobalDetective #SwissInvestigations #CorporateIntelligence #CyberSecurity #FraudInvestigation #BackgroundChecks #AssetVerification #DigitalInvestigation #LegalInvestigation #CorporateEspionage #SurveillanceSolutions #InvestigativeServices #DueDiligence #ConfidentialInvestigations

Global Inspector AI APP - Swiss SAAS