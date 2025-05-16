Securely Swiss® Trademark Registered for Security, Investigations, and Digital Intelligence by Swiss Security Solutions
Securely Swiss® becomes the first officially registered Swiss brand for security, investigations, and digital intelligence services and invites investors.
In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”ZURICH, ZURICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Security Solutions LLC proudly announces the successful registration of Securely Swiss® as a Swiss trademark, marking a milestone in the company’s continued expansion in the fields of security, investigations, and cyber intelligence. Registered under Swiss Trademark Number 1207480 and published by the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI), Securely Swiss® is now a protected brand for services in Classes 35, 42, and 45, covering security services, strategic security management consulting, digital and forensic investigative services, legal support and private and financial investigative services.
The company and management of the Swiss Security Solutions LLC looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional security and intelligence services to its global and Swiss clients under the trademark of Securely Swiss®. The company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of security and is proud to have its trademark recognized by the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property and providing the services and solutions under domain .Swiss which is protected by Swiss Federal Government. For more information on Securely Swiss® and the services offered by Swiss Security Solutions LLC, please visit their website at www.swiss-security-solutions.com. Swiss Security Solutions LLC is a member at Forbes Business Council, International Trade Council, Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE) and Association of Swiss Security Experts and Professionals.
“Securely Swiss® is more than just a name – it’s a promise of trust, precision, and protection under highest Swiss standards,” said CEO Office of the Security Solutions LLC on today media press conference. “This is our first official and registered trademark in Switzerland, and it signals our long-term commitment to building world-class, legally protected brand in the security and intelligence sector.”
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 .𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧
One of our most strategic advantages lies in our .swiss domain, which is:
- Restricted and regulated by the Swiss Confederation
- Only available to Swiss public authorities, companies, and institutions with a registered Swiss presence
- Designed to protect consumers and build trust online
- A digital marker for Swiss origin, quality, and security
Compared to .com or .ch domains, the domain .Swiss sends an immediate signal of credibility and authenticity to clients and partners around the globe. The .Swiss domain is managed by the Swiss Federal Government, specifically the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM). OFCOM checks, publishes, and validates every request based on the principles outlined in the Internet Domain Ordinance (OID). In certain circumstances, a .Swiss domain name may constitute an indication of source within the meaning of Article 47.ff of the Federal Act on the Protection of trademarks and indications of source, as the condition to register a . Swiss domain is to have a physical office in Switzerland. The .Swiss domain name is used to clearly associate a website with Switzerland, and its use is governed by Swiss law, particularly the OID. The Swiss Confederation aims to safeguard the interests of Switzerland and prevent misuse of the geographical term "Switzerland" by applying for the .Swiss domain. The goal is to support Swiss businesses, culture, and institutions, strengthen the value of Swiss products, and provide a platform specifically referencing Switzerland.
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐬® 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐂𝐬
The Board of directors and managers of the Swiss Security Solutions has decided to invite investors to invest in this registered Swiss trademark as security and investigations as standard services and modern digital intelligence with use of special developed AI tools have significant and secured future. Based on Statista, until 2030 this service Market is forecasted to grow to USD 1.81 Trillion with 36.60% Annual CAGR. Under this brand, they are also developing the Global Inspector AI App which will help investors, UHNWI, HNWI, capital firms, VCs, family offices, joint ventures, VIPs, and celebs to mitigate financial risks, detect fraud & scam and prevent crime, and just to stay safe.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂
Swiss Security Solutions LLC is a trusted provider of security & safety, private investigations, business & cyber intelligence, and defense services, renowned for its advanced methodologies and tailored solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, the company serves clients worldwide with a commitment to excellence, discretion, and innovation. They provide suitable integral Swiss premium security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions guarantee you 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know how and 85+ years of management experience. Corporate Liability Insurance is CHF 10 Million per Customer and Project.
The brands and trademarks of Swiss Security Solutions LLC are Securely Swiss®, Swiss Detective Agency™, Private Investigator Switzerland™, Private Detective Agency Switzerland™, Cyber Investigative Solutions™, Blockchain Investigation Agency™, Crown and Croft Investigations™, Find Person Switzerland™, Privatdetektiv Zurich™
