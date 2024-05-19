Royalton Barracks // Suspicious Event
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2002197
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE: 5/18/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mine Road, Strafford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 18, 2024, at approximately 0453 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the complaint of individual(s) rummaging through unlocked vehicles near the Coburns' General Store in the town of Strafford. Upon Troopers' arrival to the area, an investigation revealed that a local juvenile was intoxicated from alcohol and drugs and causing disturbances. The juvenile was brought to Gifford Medical Hospital in Randolph where he eventually absconded from this location. Several hours later, the juvenile was causing disturbances near the Sharon Trading Post where he was taken into custody.
Subsequent investigation involved a court process where juvenile was taken under an Emergency Care Order for juveniles (CHINS) and housed at an appropriate facility.
Respectfully,
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032