Royalton Barracks // Suspicious Event

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 24B2002197


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato


STATION: Royalton Barracks                    


CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933


 


DATE: 5/18/2024


INCIDENT LOCATION: Mine Road, Strafford, VT


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:



On May 18, 2024, at approximately 0453 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the complaint of individual(s) rummaging through unlocked vehicles near the Coburns' General Store in the town of Strafford.  Upon Troopers' arrival to the area, an investigation revealed that a local juvenile was intoxicated from alcohol and drugs and causing disturbances.  The juvenile was brought to Gifford Medical Hospital in Randolph where he eventually absconded from this location.  Several hours later, the juvenile was causing disturbances near the Sharon Trading Post where he was taken into custody.


Subsequent investigation involved a court process where juvenile was taken under an Emergency Care Order for juveniles (CHINS) and housed at an appropriate facility. 


Members of the public having information which may assist in the investigation of thefts and/or property damage in the towns of Strafford, Norwich, or Sharon are encouraged to contact the VSP Royalton Barracks at (802) 234-9933, by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES), or at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.



Respectfully,


Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

 

You just read:

