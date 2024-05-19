/// SKYE RACE Piloted Electric Air Racing takes to the sky with New Format and Certified Aircraft

A concept race circuit over Rottnest Island Western Australia The Pipistrel Electric Sport Aircraft race fleet in Western Australia Skye Race is the next evolution in sports aviation

Pushing the envelope of sport aviation to showcase emerging technologies that are shaping our sustainable future

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sky-E Race is set to revolutionize the world of aerial racing with its innovative format and use of certified piloted electric aircraft . As the first of its kind, this race is at the forefront of piloted electric air racing, showcasing the latest technology and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the sky.Sky-Race is powered by FlyOnE , a world leader in electric aircraft operations, market integration and electric aircraft ground charging systems The race will feature the Pipistrel Electro, a certified electric aircraft that is known for its efficiency and performance. This aircraft is a game-changer in the world of aviation, and its use in the Sky-E Race will demonstrate its capabilities in a competitive setting. With its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, the Pipistrel Electro is the perfect fit for this groundbreaking electric air tournamentIn addition to the use of certified electric aircraft, the Sky-E Race also boasts a new team architecture and race format. This modern approach to aerial racing aims to create a more engaging and exciting experience for competition teams and spectators. The race will feature multiple rounds, each with a different format, challenging pilots to adapt and showcase their skills in various scenarios."We are thrilled to be at the global forefront of piloted electric air racing," said race director Korum Ellis. "Our goal is to build a culture of electric aviation in a competitive setting, showcasing the amazing capabilities of electric aircraft."Sky-E Race is a must-see event for aviation enthusiasts and anyone interested in the future of air travel. With its use of certified electric aircraft and innovative race format, this race is sure to be an exciting and groundbreaking experience. Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for the Sky-E Race.

What is SkyE Race? The Official World Series Trailer