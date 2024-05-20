Centric Celebrates Major Win at the 2024 American Marketing Association Crystal Awards
We're honored by the recognition. It reflects our commitment to excellence and understanding of global markets. With employees in over 7 countries, Centric brings global perspective to client's needs.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centric, a top digital transformation and marketing agency, is thrilled to announce its victory at the 2024 American Marketing Association Crystal Awards, securing the coveted "New Company Branding" award for its outstanding work on the Blue Loyalty Program.
— Usman Khalid, CEO of Centric, a visionary leader innovating globally.
The 38th Annual American Marketing Association Crystal Awards, hosted by the American Marketing Association's Houston chapter, celebrates excellence in marketing and communications. This year, Centric's innovative and impactful branding efforts for the Blue Loyalty Program stood out among a multitude of impressive entries.
"We are incredibly honored by this recognition from the American Marketing Association," said Usman Khalid, CEO of Centric. "This award is a testament to our team's creativity and dedication, showing that our work not only meets but exceeds international standards. With offices in Houston, Dubai, and Karachi, Centric brings diverse perspectives that give our deliverables a unique, global flavor."
The Blue Loyalty Program, developed for Al-Futtaim, was designed to address the evolving retail landscape. Centric's compelling brand identity for the program has been key in attracting and retaining customers, significantly enhancing the overall customer experience. The program's success is evident, with 1.1 million app subscribers and a notable boost to Al-Futtaim Retail's revenue and transaction share.
Usman Khalid elaborated on the program’s success: "Our work on the Blue Loyalty Program reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what branding can achieve. By creating a strong, engaging brand identity, we've helped Al-Futtaim connect with its customers globally on a deeper level, driving loyalty and increasing engagement."
Parag Chemburkar, Creative Director at Centric, shared his thoughts on the achievement: "Winning the American Marketing Association Crystal Award is a significant milestone for us. It highlights our commitment to strategic branding and communication excellence, showcasing our ability to deliver remarkable results for clients like the Blue Loyalty Program. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of the program resonated with the target audience, from the visual identity to the user experience."
The American Marketing Association Crystal Awards are recognized as a benchmark for marketing excellence, and this year's competition featured outstanding entries from across the industry. Centric's win underscores the agency's ability to create powerful brand narratives that resonate with target audiences and drive measurable success.
The Blue Loyalty Program’s branding strategy included a comprehensive approach, combining market research, creative design, and strategic implementation. Centric's team focused on understanding the needs and preferences of target customers, creating a brand that not only stands out but also builds lasting relationships. The program’s seamless integration across digital platforms has ensured a cohesive and engaging customer journey, contributing to its remarkable adoption and success.
Centric's recognition at the American Marketing Association Crystal Awards is a reflection of the agency's broader vision and capabilities. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Centric continues to lead the way in the digital transformation and marketing landscape. The agency’s expertise spans a wide range of services, including research, strategy, usability audits, creative design, development, execution, and marketing.
The award also reinforces Centric's commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment. The agency's diverse team, with its rich mix of perspectives and experiences, is a key driver of its creative and strategic successes. This diversity is not only reflected in the innovative solutions Centric delivers but also in the dynamic and supportive culture it nurtures within the organization.
About Centric
Centric is a leading digital transformation and marketing agency with offices in Houston, Dubai, and Karachi. Specializing in creating engaging experiences, Centric offers end-to-end services, including research, strategy, usability audit, creative design, development, go-live, and marketing. With a team of 70 experts, Centric is large enough to handle substantial requirements while providing executive-level support to all accounts. The agency prides itself on delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, driving growth and success through innovative and strategic approaches.
