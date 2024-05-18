New Haven Barracks/ Vehicle vs. Ride-On Mower/ Neg Op
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5002188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/17/24, 1218 hours
STREET: Monkton Rd
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Chrissy's Ct
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Hunter Poquette
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VICTIM: Bruce Duncan
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
INJURIES: Suspected serious bodily injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/17/24 at approximately 1218 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle which had struck a pedestrian riding a lawn mower in the front yard of a residence located on Monkton Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Hunter Poquette (22) of Bristol, VT was driving north when he crossed the centerline and left the roadway off the southbound lane. In doing so, his vehicle struck Bruce Duncan (67), who was riding a lawn mower in his front yard. Duncan was transported to UVM Medical Center by ambulance for suspected serious bodily injuries.
While on scene, Troopers discovered Poquette had an active warrant for his arrest. Poquette was placed under arrest, issued a citation for Negligent Operation and transported to Addison County Superior Court per the warrant.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.