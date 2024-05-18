New Haven Barracks/ Vehicle vs. Ride-On Mower/ Neg Op

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5002188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/17/24, 1218 hours

STREET: Monkton Rd

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Chrissy's Ct

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Hunter Poquette

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VICTIM: Bruce Duncan

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

INJURIES: Suspected serious bodily injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/17/24 at approximately 1218 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle which had struck a pedestrian riding a lawn mower in the front yard of a residence located on Monkton Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Hunter Poquette (22) of Bristol, VT was driving north when he crossed the centerline and left the roadway off the southbound lane. In doing so, his vehicle struck Bruce Duncan (67), who was riding a lawn mower in his front yard. Duncan was transported to UVM Medical Center by ambulance for suspected serious bodily injuries.

While on scene, Troopers discovered Poquette had an active warrant for his arrest. Poquette was placed under arrest, issued a citation for Negligent Operation and transported to Addison County Superior Court per the warrant.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.