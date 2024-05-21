Phoenix’s most comprehensive cardiovascular network announces name change
HonorHealth, a leading healthcare system in Arizona, announces the rebranding of its HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence to HonorHealth Heart Care.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HonorHealth, a leading healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, announced today the rebranding of the HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence to HonorHealth Heart Care.
“We are simplifying the name to focus on what we do exceptionally well and that is providing Arizona’s best heart care,” says David Price, SVP, chief growth officer at HonorHealth. “HonorHealth Heart Care is the most comprehensive network for cardiovascular services across the Valley, and we will continue to expand our leading-edge approach across the full spectrum of heart and vascular conditions.”
HonorHealth’s heart care program is recognized as one of the leading programs in the nation by pioneering care that combines medical expertise, clinical innovation and the latest advances in clinical research led by the HonorHealth Research Institute.
“While our program will have a new name, patients can expect the same expert heart care,” according to Maulik Shah, MD, executive director of HonorHealth Heart Care. “HonorHealth Heart Care will continue to provide a team approach to treating interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, vascular surgery, cardiac surgery and interdisciplinary medicine and create unique treatment plans for patients with complex care needs.”
The rebranding to HonorHealth Heart Care will be complete by the end of 2024.
###
About HonorHealth
HonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With nearly 15,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and hundreds of volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.
Bill Baer
HonorHealth
+1 602-469-0088
bibaer@honorhealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram