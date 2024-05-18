Former East Sussex vicar charged with child sex offences

Police have charged a former Anglican vicar with rape and gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age.

Ifor Whittaker, 80, was a vicar going by the name of Father Colin Pritchard at St John The Baptist Church in Sedlescombe, East Sussex, at the time of the alleged offences.

The offences are reported to have taken place during the late 1990s when the victim – now a man in his 30s – was a young child.

Whittaker has been remanded in custody, to appear at a court to be confirmed on 10 June.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting 47220036660.