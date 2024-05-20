New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Maritime Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in New Jersey to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox-Chart on Course for the Best Compensation with the Best Attorney

"If your loved one is any type of maritime worker or Navy Veteran and they have mesothelioma in New Jersey make compensation a priority and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.” — New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEWARK , NEW JERSEY , USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is any type of maritime worker, or a navy veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey please call 866-714-6466 for direct access to attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox. In our opinion Joe Belluck is the capable mesothelioma attorney in New Jersey as well as one of the nation's top legal experts on this rare cancer. Most importantly Joe Belluck & his colleagues at the law firm of Belluck & Fox consistently get the best compensation results for their clients with mesothelioma.

"A maritime worker with mesothelioma in New Jersey might have had their exposure to asbestos as a marine mechanic, machinist, welder, steamfitter, electrician, as a dock worker, a laborer and or as a navy veteran. The Port of New Jersey-New York is the largest port on the US East Coast and this facility employees thousands of workers-and it has been like this for decades.

"If your loved one is any type of maritime worker or Navy Veteran and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please make compensation a top priority and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Hire the most capable lawyer-get the best possible compensation results." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey. https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com