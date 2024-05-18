America’s Boating Channel Promotes National Safe Boating Week

America's Boating Channel National Safe Boating Council

Leading Boating Safety Video Content Partner, National Safe Boating Council, Will Be Featured from May 18th to May 24th on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will promote National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) on its smart TV services by featuring videos from The National Safe Boating Council’s Safe Boating Campaign taking place May 18-24, a year-long global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

In announcing the promotion, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, noted that, “National Safe Boating Week is the perfect time to showcase daily reminders of how to boat safely to make the best of your day on the water”.

On Saturday May 18, to commence the smart TV promotion, 20 video titles from the National Safe Boating Council, which organizes and supervises NSBW and the Safe Boating Campaign, will be featured as the leading category on America’s Boating Channel’s video on-demand apps, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV, as well as, our web site and YouTube channel.

NSBC Executive Director Peg Phillips remarked, “We’re pleased to partner with America’s Boating Channel in drawing attention to this important annual observance that reminds recreational boaters to brush-up on boating safety skills as they prepare for the boating season.”

NSBC’s collections of videos cover the Safe Boating Campaign, Wear It, Boat on Course, Get Connected, Know Your Buoys, Powerboat Sea Scouts, and – newly added to America’s Boating Channel – Waves of Hope.

America’s Boating Channel is the only full-time television destination exclusively for boaters — with boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres of TV programming. It is funded under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Watch America’s Boating Channel on smart TV app platforms Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, as well as online at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About National Safe Boating Council

Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating. SafeBoatingCouncil.org

Media Contact

National Safe Boating Council

Peg Phillips, Executive Director

pphillips@safeboatingcouncil.org

703-361-4294

About America's Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. In 2024 America’s Boating Channel received the International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) Communication Award for Digital and the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

Ron Jones - ron.jones@americasboatingchannel.com | Public Relations Officer