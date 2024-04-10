SAFE BOATING VIDEO 2024 Award Winners Announced

SAFE BOATING VIDEO AWARDS America's Boating Channel SBVF at IBWSS IBWSS

America’s Boating Channel Will Highlight Winning Videos in Special Promotion Starting April 21

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® - America’s Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), announced the complete list of winners following the Safe Boating Video Fiesta (SBVF) award presentation and gala luncheon ceremony held April 9 at the International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS).

All winning videos will be Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from April 21 through April 27. Thereafter viewers will be welcome to tune-in to the winning videos available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/SBVFonTV.

The announcement was made by USPS-ABC Endowment Fund Immediate Past Chairman John Malatak and America’s Boating Channel Grant Project Manager Marty Lafferty.

“We’re now engaged in transforming America’s Boating Channel from a warehouse to a showcase for great boating safety video content. I was pleased to lead the USPS-ABC Endowment Fund underwriting of a tune-in campaign pilot program, which will help draw attention to an amazing resource that shares our mission of making the waterways safer for all boaters and ultimately saving lives,” said Malatak.

“Honoring the finest work of the nation’s best boating safety and boater education video producers has been at once exhilarating and humbling. We are grateful to have the top leaders of the boating safety advocacy sector as content providing partners,” added Lafferty.

Water Sports Foundation was recognized for ALWAYS READY, taking viewers to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi for a boating safety documentary. Accepting the award were Executive Director Jim Emmons and Content Director Jeff Moag.

The ACA (American Canoe Association) was recognized for TOP FIVE STAND-UP PADDLEBOARDING TIPS, providing valuable guidance on stand-up paddling to help people stay safe and get the most out of their time on the water. Accepting the award were Director of Education Kelsey Bracewell and Communications Coordinator Kaycee Mass.

The National Safe Boating Council was recognized for SHARING THE WATERWAYS, helping boaters learn how to stay safe when sharing the waterways with other boaters in an episode from its “Boat on Course” video series. Accepting the award was Producer and Creative Director Ken Waldron.

The U.S. Sailing Team was recognized for LET’S GO TO TOKYO! a nostalgic look back at the athlete sendoff celebration two weeks before the Olympic Games. Accepting the award was Director of Education Stu Gilfillen.

The Corps Foundation was recognized for INFLATABLE LIFE JACKETS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW, helping everyone who owns or would like to own an inflatable life jacket to learn how to ensure theirs will work when needed. Accepting the award were Special Programs Director Rachel Garren and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers National Water Safety Program Manager Pam Doty.

Water Ways TV was recognized for MONTREAL-TO-MANHATTAN, which integrates safety messages as it takes viewers on a fascinating cruise from Canada to the United States. Accepting the award was Executive Producer Steven Bull.

Yacht Life TV was recognized for THE FUTURE OF YACHTING, an exploration of the extraordinary innovations now being adopted in the luxury boat industry to enhance upscale on-the-water experiences. Accepting the award was Emmy award winning founder Jessica Graves.

NASBLA, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, was recognized for ALEX OTTE, who was thirteen-years-old when a drunk boater ran her over as she sat on her jet ski and was not expected to survive. Her impactful story makes a compelling case against BUI. Accepting the award was Education Director Mark Chanski.

Sea Tow Foundation was recognized for YOU THINK NOTHING CAN TAKE YOU DOWN, demonstrating how quickly and catastrophically BUI can ruin a day on the water. Accepting the award were Executive Director Gail Kulp and Program Manager Kim Perry.

Jenn Nolan Fishing was recognized for JENN NOLAN FISHING - EPISODE THREE taking viewers to small lakes with big baits in Polk County, Florida. Big worms and a bank-line are all that are needed to introduce anyone to the love of fishing. Accepting the award was its principal and star Jenn Nolan.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association’s Discover Boating was recognized for CAPTAIN’S DUTIES, providing must-know tips for taking the helm to keep oneself, one’s passengers, and their vessel safe -- and ensure a successful day out on the water. Accepting the award were the Policy and Engagement Manager - West, Rachel Fischer, and Policy and Engagement Manager - Midwest and Northeast, Jesse McArdell.

American Whitewater was recognized for RIVER SAFETY, which offers essential guidance in selecting and safely using various types of paddle craft and accessories. Accepting was Communications Director Evan Stafford.

Safe Kids Worldwide was recognized for SAFETY IN SECONDS that focuses on properly donning a child’s life-jacket. Accepting the award were President Torine Creppy and Program Manager Ann Schroeppel.

IBWSS celebrates how recreational boating and water safety communities save lives. It is proudly presented by the National Safe Boating Council in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. IBWSS focuses on thought leadership, collaboration, and industry excellence, attracting leaders in recreational boating safety from around the world. Attendees include federal and state agencies, marine law enforcement, parks services personnel, instructors, manufacturers, nonprofit representatives, and others committed to keeping recreational boating and water enthusiasts safe on the water.

America’s Boating Channel is the only full-time television destination exclusively for boaters with boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres of TV programming. Viewers can tune-in to America’s Boating Channel for Boat Fails, Boating News, Boat Races, Boating TV Programs, Movies for Boaters, Boating Cartoons, Cooking on Board, Live Boat Show Coverage, and Films from the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy – in addition to the best of safe boating.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

