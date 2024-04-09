America’s Boating Channel Adds CanBoat / NautiSavoir Videos

CanBoat / NautiSavoir America's Boating Channel IBWSS

Seven Safe Boating Titles Premiere at 2024 International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS)

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® - America’s Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), is adding CanBoat / NautiSavoir as its newest smart TV and online services content providing partner.

CanBoat / NautiSavoir is the new name of Canadian Power and Sail Squadrons / Escadrilles canadiennes de plaisance (CPS-ECP).

Seven CanBoat / NautiSavoir safe boating titles will be screened privately for International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) attendees at the America’s Boating Channel exhibit booth starting at 8:00 AM PT on Tuesday April 9.

CanBoat / NautiSavoir’s videos include Tips on Navigating Canals and Locks, Your Step-by-Step Guide to Safely Trailer and Launch Your Boat, How to Retrieve Your Boat from the Water and Secure It for Trailering, Why My Squadron Should Offer Recreational Vessel Courtesy Checks, Votre guide étape par étape pour remorquer et mettre à l'eau votre bateau en toute sécurité, Pourquoi mon escadrille devrait-elle offrir des vérifications de courtoisie, and Comment sortir votre bateau de l'eau et l'arrimer pour le remorquer.

The public premiere of CanBoat / NautiSavoir’s titles on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks will follow the IBWSS preview.

CanBoat / NautiSavoir videos will be Featured Now on all America’s Boating Channel distribution platforms from April 10 through April 20. Thereafter viewers will be welcome to tune-in to CanBoat / NautiSavoir videos available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/CBonTV .

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel Grant Project Manager Marty Lafferty and VP of Smart TV Kathy Strachan, and by CanBoat / NautiSavoir Chief Commander Lise Blais-Huot and National Managing Director Kelly Symons.

Marty Lafferty noted, “We warmly welcome CanBoat / NautiSavoir as our newest content providing partner and are thrilled to feature its exceptional safe boating videos on America’s Boating Channel. CanBoat / NautiSavoir videos add a fresh perspective to our boating safety and boater education catalog and increase the appeal of our offerings throughout North America.”

Lise Blais-Huot stated, “Today marks the start of a relationship with enormous potential benefits for our volunteer membership organization and the boating public at large. We’re proud to have our videos showcased on America’s Boating Channel and excited to embark on additional initiatives with them.”

Kathy Strachan added, “We look forward to developing our partnership with CanBoat / NautiSavoir and working together to expand the scope of our services. CanBoat / NautiSavoir complements our international boat racing, boating news, and lifestyle programs, and adding French language translations of critical boating safety videos will help protect more boaters.”

Kelly Symons concluded, “We are pleased to be able to reach new audiences by teaming with America’s Boating Channel and collaborating with fellow content providing partners. There is much we can do together using videos to help make the waterways safer for boaters everywhere.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On Fire TV, viewers go to Apps on their Fire TV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About CanBoat / NautiSavoir

CanBoat / NautiSavoir, operated by Canadian Power and Sail Squadrons / Escadrilles canadiennes de plaisance (CPS-ECP), is a national, not-for-profit boating organization offering courses and seminars for recreational boaters, including the Pleasure Craft Operator Card (PCOC) and the Maritime Radio Course to obtain VHF Radio Certification. Its BoatingCourses.ca website offers the online PCOC course and links to its numerous other courses that build from the basic courses required by law to what boaters need to know to cross the ocean. The PCOC card program is the only Canadian-issued card that qualifies for acceptance by the U.S. Coast Guard. These courses are available online by self-study or taught via instructor led virtual classes or in classrooms. Since 1938, generations of volunteers have been sharing their on-the-water knowledge with new and seasoned boaters, helping them prepare for both every-day and emergency situations. CanBoat / NautiSavoir courses are developed by boaters for boaters. Membership in CanBoat / NautiSavoir offers access to insurance discounts, local events, and course discounts. As well, annual membership dues from individuals allow CanBoat / NautiSavoir to better serve the boating community and develop its programs.

CanBoat.ca

