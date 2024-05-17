Senate Bill 1181 Printer's Number 1601

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1601

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1181

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY YAW, MILLER, CULVER, BROWN, BOSCOLA, COSTA, SAVAL,

KANE, ARGALL, SCHWANK, STEFANO, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE,

BREWSTER, VOGEL, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, HUGHES, FLYNN, BARTOLOTTA,

PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, BAKER, ROBINSON

AND DILLON, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MAY 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in neighborhood assistance tax credit, further

providing for tax credit and for grant of tax credit.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1904-A(c) and 1905-A(a) of the act of

March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of

1971, are amended to read:

Section 1904-A. Tax Credit.--* * *

(c) The total amount of tax credit granted for programs

approved under this act shall not exceed [thirty-six million

dollars ($36,000,000)] seventy-two million dollars ($72,000,000)

