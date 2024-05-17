Senate Bill 1181 Printer's Number 1601
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1601
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1181
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY YAW, MILLER, CULVER, BROWN, BOSCOLA, COSTA, SAVAL,
KANE, ARGALL, SCHWANK, STEFANO, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE,
BREWSTER, VOGEL, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, HUGHES, FLYNN, BARTOLOTTA,
PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, BAKER, ROBINSON
AND DILLON, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MAY 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in neighborhood assistance tax credit, further
providing for tax credit and for grant of tax credit.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1904-A(c) and 1905-A(a) of the act of
March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of
1971, are amended to read:
Section 1904-A. Tax Credit.--* * *
(c) The total amount of tax credit granted for programs
approved under this act shall not exceed [thirty-six million
dollars ($36,000,000)] seventy-two million dollars ($72,000,000)
