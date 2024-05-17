Senate Bill 1189 Printer's Number 1607
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1607
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1189
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, MILLER, KANE,
ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, COMITTA AND J. WARD, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance,
further providing for expenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3532 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3532. Expenses.
The Office of the Court Administrator of Pennsylvania shall
pay the annual registration fee of [$200] $600 to the Special
Court Judges [of Pennsylvania] Association of Pennsylvania for
each magisterial district judge[,] and Philadelphia Municipal
Court Judge [and Philadelphia Traffic Court Judge position]
authorized as of January 31 of each year. Beginning January 1,
2025, the amount of the annual registration fee shall be
increased by the percentage of increase in the Consumer Price
Index for Urban Workers for the immediately preceding calendar
year which shall be transmitted to the Legislative Reference
