Senate Bill 1189 Printer's Number 1607

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1607

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1189

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, MILLER, KANE,

ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, COMITTA AND J. WARD, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance,

further providing for expenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3532 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3532. Expenses.

The Office of the Court Administrator of Pennsylvania shall

pay the annual registration fee of [$200] $600 to the Special

Court Judges [of Pennsylvania] Association of Pennsylvania for

each magisterial district judge[,] and Philadelphia Municipal

Court Judge [and Philadelphia Traffic Court Judge position]

authorized as of January 31 of each year. Beginning January 1,

2025, the amount of the annual registration fee shall be

increased by the percentage of increase in the Consumer Price

Index for Urban Workers for the immediately preceding calendar

year which shall be transmitted to the Legislative Reference

