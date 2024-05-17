Senate Resolution 278 Printer's Number 1604

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1604

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

278

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE, BREWSTER,

COSTA, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2024 as "Distracted Driving

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "Distracted Driving Awareness Month" is being

recognized across the United States in April 2024 to reinforce

distracted driving awareness and education, as well as to

encourage safe and responsible behavior on our roadways; and

WHEREAS, According to the National Highway Traffic Safety

Administration, distracted driving is any activity that could

divert a person's attention away from the primary task of

driving; and

WHEREAS, Examples of distracted driving include texting,

eating, grooming and talking to passengers; and

WHEREAS, The Department of Transportation of the Commonwealth

maintains and publishes crash data, including distracted driving

crashes; and

WHEREAS, In 2021, there were 12,703 crashes involving a

distracted driver and from 2017 through 2021, there were 274

fatalities in crashes involving a distracted driver or an

