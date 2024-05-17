Senate Resolution 278 Printer's Number 1604
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1604
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
278
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KANE, BREWSTER,
COSTA, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2024 as "Distracted Driving
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "Distracted Driving Awareness Month" is being
recognized across the United States in April 2024 to reinforce
distracted driving awareness and education, as well as to
encourage safe and responsible behavior on our roadways; and
WHEREAS, According to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, distracted driving is any activity that could
divert a person's attention away from the primary task of
driving; and
WHEREAS, Examples of distracted driving include texting,
eating, grooming and talking to passengers; and
WHEREAS, The Department of Transportation of the Commonwealth
maintains and publishes crash data, including distracted driving
crashes; and
WHEREAS, In 2021, there were 12,703 crashes involving a
distracted driver and from 2017 through 2021, there were 274
fatalities in crashes involving a distracted driver or an
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18