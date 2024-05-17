Senate Resolution 281 Printer's Number 1609

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1609

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

281

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SCHWANK, COLLETT, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, SAVAL, MARTIN, CULVER, BROWN AND COSTA, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2024 as "Older Americans Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Each year since 1963, our nation has honored the

legacies and ongoing contributions of older Americans during the

month of May; and

WHEREAS, This year marks the 59th anniversary of the Older

Americans Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B.

Johnson on July 14, 1965; and

WHEREAS, The Older Americans Act of 1965 continues to provide

nationwide coordinated community social services, technical

assistance, funding and other resources for the benefit of older

Americans; and

WHEREAS, The theme of this year's observance, "Powered by

Connection" recognizes the profound impact that meaningful

relationships and social connections have on our health and

well-being, especially for older citizens; and

WHEREAS, We are encouraged to explore the vital role that

connectedness plays in supporting independence and aging by

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18