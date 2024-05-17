Senate Resolution 281 Printer's Number 1609
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
281
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SCHWANK, COLLETT, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, SAVAL, MARTIN, CULVER, BROWN AND COSTA, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2024 as "Older Americans Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Each year since 1963, our nation has honored the
legacies and ongoing contributions of older Americans during the
month of May; and
WHEREAS, This year marks the 59th anniversary of the Older
Americans Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B.
Johnson on July 14, 1965; and
WHEREAS, The Older Americans Act of 1965 continues to provide
nationwide coordinated community social services, technical
assistance, funding and other resources for the benefit of older
Americans; and
WHEREAS, The theme of this year's observance, "Powered by
Connection" recognizes the profound impact that meaningful
relationships and social connections have on our health and
well-being, especially for older citizens; and
WHEREAS, We are encouraged to explore the vital role that
connectedness plays in supporting independence and aging by
