Senate Resolution 282 Printer's Number 1610

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - social and biological factors; and

WHEREAS, Mental health conditions can create serious daily

social-emotional challenges for those that live with them and

also play an inexorable role in physical health, particularly

increasing the risk of conditions like diabetes, asthma, heart

disease and stroke; and

WHEREAS, While public opinion has become much more informed

and accepting of mental health issues in the last decade, the

way our health institutions, businesses, schools and governments

respond to our growing understanding of mental health still

leaves much room for improvement; and

WHEREAS, Since its inception in 1949, "Mental Health

Awareness Month" has been a time for the public and our

institutions to address mental health challenges and is

celebrated by organizations such as the United States Department

of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health

Services Administration, the National Institute of Mental

Health, the American Hospital Association and many others; and

WHEREAS, Recognition of "Mental Health Awareness Month"

reflects and furthers a national movement dedicated to

eradicating stigma, extending support, fostering public

education and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-

being of individuals and families affected by mental illness;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize May 2024 as "Mental

Health Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania to recognize the

importance of mental health to individual well-being; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate pursue policies that promote the

mental health of all of this Commonwealth's residents and its

20240SR0282PN1610 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30