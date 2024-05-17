Senate Resolution 282 Printer's Number 1610
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - social and biological factors; and
WHEREAS, Mental health conditions can create serious daily
social-emotional challenges for those that live with them and
also play an inexorable role in physical health, particularly
increasing the risk of conditions like diabetes, asthma, heart
disease and stroke; and
WHEREAS, While public opinion has become much more informed
and accepting of mental health issues in the last decade, the
way our health institutions, businesses, schools and governments
respond to our growing understanding of mental health still
leaves much room for improvement; and
WHEREAS, Since its inception in 1949, "Mental Health
Awareness Month" has been a time for the public and our
institutions to address mental health challenges and is
celebrated by organizations such as the United States Department
of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health
Services Administration, the National Institute of Mental
Health, the American Hospital Association and many others; and
WHEREAS, Recognition of "Mental Health Awareness Month"
reflects and furthers a national movement dedicated to
eradicating stigma, extending support, fostering public
education and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-
being of individuals and families affected by mental illness;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize May 2024 as "Mental
Health Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania to recognize the
importance of mental health to individual well-being; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate pursue policies that promote the
mental health of all of this Commonwealth's residents and its
20240SR0282PN1610 - 2 -
