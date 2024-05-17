Senate Bill 1187 Printer's Number 1605
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1605
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1187
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI,
KANE, SCHWANK AND DILLON, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in intermediate units, further
providing for powers and duties of the intermediate unit
board of directors and for capital subsidy.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 914-A(11) and 919.1-A(a) of the act of
March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code
of 1949, are amended to read:
Section 914-A. Powers and Duties of the Intermediate Unit
Board of Directors.--An intermediate unit board of directors
shall have the power and its duty shall be:
* * *
(11) To [lease] acquire land and buildings by purchase,
lease or gift and to own office space and warehouse facilities.
* * *
Section 919.1-A. Capital Subsidy.--(a) All lease
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20