Senate Resolution 283 Printer's Number 1612

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1612

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

283

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, BREWSTER, COMITTA,

BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, SCHWANK, J. WARD AND

MASTRIANO, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of May 6 through 12, 2024, as "Women's Lung

Health Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Lung cancer, both small cell and non-small cell, is

the second most common cancer in women in the United States; and

WHEREAS, The lung cancer death rate in women has almost

doubled over the past 40 years; and

WHEREAS, For 2024, the American Cancer Society's estimate for

the diagnosis of new lung cancer in women in the United States

is approximately 118,270, with lung cancer resulting in 59,280

deaths of women in the nation; and

WHEREAS, The chance that a woman will develop lung cancer in

her lifetime is about 1 in 17, including both smokers and

nonsmokers; and

WHEREAS, White women are about 16% more likely to develop

lung cancer than Black women; and

WHEREAS, While women have lower rates of lung cancer than

men, the lung cancer rate among women has been dropping only

