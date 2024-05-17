Senate Resolution 283 Printer's Number 1612
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1612
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
283
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, BREWSTER, COMITTA,
BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, SCHWANK, J. WARD AND
MASTRIANO, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of May 6 through 12, 2024, as "Women's Lung
Health Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Lung cancer, both small cell and non-small cell, is
the second most common cancer in women in the United States; and
WHEREAS, The lung cancer death rate in women has almost
doubled over the past 40 years; and
WHEREAS, For 2024, the American Cancer Society's estimate for
the diagnosis of new lung cancer in women in the United States
is approximately 118,270, with lung cancer resulting in 59,280
deaths of women in the nation; and
WHEREAS, The chance that a woman will develop lung cancer in
her lifetime is about 1 in 17, including both smokers and
nonsmokers; and
WHEREAS, White women are about 16% more likely to develop
lung cancer than Black women; and
WHEREAS, While women have lower rates of lung cancer than
men, the lung cancer rate among women has been dropping only
