Senate Bill 1100 Printer's Number 1611
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - guidelines established by the Department of Education under
subsection (b).
(iii) The number of school entities using the in-service
training programs made available by the Department of Education
under subsection (c).
(iv) A description of the manner in which school entities
are offering instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human
rights violations, including the number of hours of instruction
offered, the grade levels at which such instruction is offered
and the course within such instruction is integrated.
(v) The recommendations for improvements to the offering of
instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human rights
violations, including recommended legislation.
(2) Adopt a regulation, pursuant to the act of June 25, 1982
(P.L.633, No.181), known as the "Regulatory Review Act," to
require school entities to offer instruction in the Holocaust,
genocide and human rights violations that is consistent with
subsections (a) and (b)[, if the study conducted by the State
Board of Education under paragraph (1) demonstrates that less
than ninety percent of the school entities are offering
instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human rights
violations consistent with subsections (a) and (b)].
(3) Adopt rules and regulations necessary for the
implementation of this section pursuant to the "Regulatory
Review Act."
(g) [For purposes of this section, the term "school entity"
shall mean a school district, charter school, regional charter
school, cyber charter school, intermediate unit or area career
and technical school.] The following shall apply to curriculum
transparency:
20240SB1100PN1611 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30