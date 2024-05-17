Senate Bill 1100 Printer's Number 1611

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - guidelines established by the Department of Education under

subsection (b).

(iii) The number of school entities using the in-service

training programs made available by the Department of Education

under subsection (c).

(iv) A description of the manner in which school entities

are offering instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human

rights violations, including the number of hours of instruction

offered, the grade levels at which such instruction is offered

and the course within such instruction is integrated.

(v) The recommendations for improvements to the offering of

instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human rights

violations, including recommended legislation.

(2) Adopt a regulation, pursuant to the act of June 25, 1982

(P.L.633, No.181), known as the "Regulatory Review Act," to

require school entities to offer instruction in the Holocaust,

genocide and human rights violations that is consistent with

subsections (a) and (b)[, if the study conducted by the State

Board of Education under paragraph (1) demonstrates that less

than ninety percent of the school entities are offering

instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human rights

violations consistent with subsections (a) and (b)].

(3) Adopt rules and regulations necessary for the

implementation of this section pursuant to the "Regulatory

Review Act."

(g) [For purposes of this section, the term "school entity"

shall mean a school district, charter school, regional charter

school, cyber charter school, intermediate unit or area career

and technical school.] The following shall apply to curriculum

transparency:

