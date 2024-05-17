Senate Bill 1197 Printer's Number 1619

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1619

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1197

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN AND PENNYCUICK, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers,

providing for instructional certificate grade spans and age

levels; and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1202.1 heading of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

is amended to read:

Section 1202.1. [Instructional] Special Education

Certificate Grade Spans and Age Levels and Duties of

Department.--* * *

Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 1202.2. Instructional Certificate Grade Spans and

Age Levels.--(a) Notwithstanding 22 Pa. Code § 49.85 (relating

to limitations), the grade spans and age levels for

instructional certificates issued after December 31, 2024 , shall

be as follows:

