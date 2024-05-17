Submit Release
Senate Resolution 287 Printer's Number 1620

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - particularly in the knees and other large joints, facial palsy,

intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints and bones, heart

palpitations or an irregular heartbeat, episodes of dizziness or

shortness of breath, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord,

nerve pain, shooting pains, numbness or tingling in the hands or

feet and problems with short-term memory; and

WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease

in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Lyme disease is one of the most common reportable

infectious diseases in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, In 2022, 8,413 Lyme disease cases were reported in

this Commonwealth, but the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention estimate underreporting by a factor of 10 and project

occurrence rates, more accurately, near 85,000; and

WHEREAS, From 1990 to 2022, there were 150,677 confirmed Lyme

disease cases in this Commonwealth, but due to the fact that the

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's number only

represents confirmed cases, the actual number of Lyme disease

cases may be far greater, possibly more than 1.5 million; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 20% of Lyme disease cases will cause

long-term chronic symptoms, potentially affecting 300,000 people

in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Approximately one in four cases of Lyme disease

occur in children, and children five to nine years of age are at

the greatest risk for contracting Lyme disease; and

WHEREAS, The blacklegged tick has been found in all 67

counties in this Commonwealth, verifying that every resident

from Erie to Philadelphia must take precautions to prevent the

spread of Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses; and

