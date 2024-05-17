Senate Bill 1196 Printer's Number 1615
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - delivers, unless the home inspection report was delivered prior
to the effective date of this section.
(j) Construction.--Nothing in this act shall be construed to
allow a home inspector who is not licensed under any of the
following laws to perform any activity that would constitute the
practice of the profession regulated by that law:
(1) The Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist
Registration Law, as to the practice of engineering, land
surveying or geology.
(2) The act of January 24, 1966 (1965 P.L.1535, No.537),
known as the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act.
(3) The act of March 1, 1974 (P.L.90, No.24), known as
the Pennsylvania Pesticide Control Act of 1973.
(4) The Architects Licensure Law.
(5) The act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.238, No.43), known as
the Radon Certification Act.
(k) Other licensees.--The requirements of this act relating
to the licensing of home inspectors shall not affect the
obligations or immunities of an individual licensed as other
than a home inspector under this act that are imposed or
provided under this act or 68 Pa.C.S. Ch. 73 (relating to seller
disclosures) when the individual is acting under the
individual's license, nor the obligations or immunities of an
individual certified under this act as a real estate appraiser
when the individual is acting under the individual's license.
(l) Home inspector-in-training registrant.--
(1) The board shall, upon application and payment of the
application fee established by the board, issue a home
inspector-in-training registration, without examination, to
any person who meets the home inspector-in-training
20240SB1196PN1615 - 12 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30