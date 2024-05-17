Senate Bill 1196 Printer's Number 1615

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - delivers, unless the home inspection report was delivered prior

to the effective date of this section.

(j) Construction.--Nothing in this act shall be construed to

allow a home inspector who is not licensed under any of the

following laws to perform any activity that would constitute the

practice of the profession regulated by that law:

(1) The Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist

Registration Law, as to the practice of engineering, land

surveying or geology.

(2) The act of January 24, 1966 (1965 P.L.1535, No.537),

known as the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act.

(3) The act of March 1, 1974 (P.L.90, No.24), known as

the Pennsylvania Pesticide Control Act of 1973.

(4) The Architects Licensure Law.

(5) The act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.238, No.43), known as

the Radon Certification Act.

(k) Other licensees.--The requirements of this act relating

to the licensing of home inspectors shall not affect the

obligations or immunities of an individual licensed as other

than a home inspector under this act that are imposed or

provided under this act or 68 Pa.C.S. Ch. 73 (relating to seller

disclosures) when the individual is acting under the

individual's license, nor the obligations or immunities of an

individual certified under this act as a real estate appraiser

when the individual is acting under the individual's license.

(l) Home inspector-in-training registrant.--

(1) The board shall, upon application and payment of the

application fee established by the board, issue a home

inspector-in-training registration, without examination, to

any person who meets the home inspector-in-training

