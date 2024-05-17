Submit Release
Senate Resolution 284 Printer's Number 1616

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1616

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

284

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, MARTIN, HUGHES,

VOGEL, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, BREWSTER AND COSTA,

MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of April 14 through 20, 2024, as "National

Public Safety Telecommunications Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Public Safety Telecommunications Week"

began in 1994 when President Clinton signed Presidential

Proclamation 6667; and

WHEREAS, "National Public Safety Telecommunications Week" is

celebrated annually during the second week of April to recognize

the invaluable work of 911 dispatchers and workers, emergency

communications centers, public safety answering points, public

safety communications centers, emergency operations centers and

other public safety command centers; and

WHEREAS, Their work includes dispatching emergency responses,

assisting first responders with communication at incidents,

instructing first aid care over the phone to 911 callers and

comforting someone during the most stressful time of their life;

and

WHEREAS, This work requires 24/7, year-round service and can

