Senate Resolution 284 Printer's Number 1616
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1616
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
284
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, MARTIN, HUGHES,
VOGEL, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, BREWSTER AND COSTA,
MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of April 14 through 20, 2024, as "National
Public Safety Telecommunications Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Public Safety Telecommunications Week"
began in 1994 when President Clinton signed Presidential
Proclamation 6667; and
WHEREAS, "National Public Safety Telecommunications Week" is
celebrated annually during the second week of April to recognize
the invaluable work of 911 dispatchers and workers, emergency
communications centers, public safety answering points, public
safety communications centers, emergency operations centers and
other public safety command centers; and
WHEREAS, Their work includes dispatching emergency responses,
assisting first responders with communication at incidents,
instructing first aid care over the phone to 911 callers and
comforting someone during the most stressful time of their life;
and
WHEREAS, This work requires 24/7, year-round service and can
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17