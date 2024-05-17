Senate Resolution 289 Printer's Number 1623
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1623
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
289
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK,
FARRY, PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, BREWSTER, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-
HILL, HAYWOOD, CULVER, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, COSTA,
VOGEL, BOSCOLA AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 6 through 12, 2024, as "Nurses Week"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Nurses Week" begins May 6 and ends May 12
each year, in conjunction with Florence Nightingale's birthday;
and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has more than 242,000 registered
nurses, 52,400 licensed practical nurses, 20,100 clinical
registered nurse practitioners and 280 clinical nurse
specialists, which makes nursing the largest licensed health
care profession, based on statistics, in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The care provided by the nurses of this Commonwealth
is the primary component of a successful health care delivery
system in this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of May 6 through
12, 2024, as "Nurses Week" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate join nursing organizations in
recognizing the selfless service of Pennsylvania's nurses and
