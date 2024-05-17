Submit Release
Senate Resolution 289 Printer's Number 1623

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1623

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

289

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK,

FARRY, PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, BREWSTER, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-

HILL, HAYWOOD, CULVER, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, COSTA,

VOGEL, BOSCOLA AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 6 through 12, 2024, as "Nurses Week"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Nurses Week" begins May 6 and ends May 12

each year, in conjunction with Florence Nightingale's birthday;

and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has more than 242,000 registered

nurses, 52,400 licensed practical nurses, 20,100 clinical

registered nurse practitioners and 280 clinical nurse

specialists, which makes nursing the largest licensed health

care profession, based on statistics, in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The care provided by the nurses of this Commonwealth

is the primary component of a successful health care delivery

system in this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of May 6 through

12, 2024, as "Nurses Week" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate join nursing organizations in

recognizing the selfless service of Pennsylvania's nurses and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

