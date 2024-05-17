Senate Bill 1198 Printer's Number 1621
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - facility, vehicle, building, tools and equipment, conveyance,
container, soil and any other organism, object, goods, product
or material capable of harboring or spreading pests or
potentially exposed to pests that are subject to regulatory
measures.
"Remote location." The following apply:
(1) A premise that is owned, leased, managed or used by
a plant merchant, pollinator operation or other person and
where plants for planting or managed pollinators are kept,
maintained, managed, displayed, warehoused, stored or grown
for the purpose of distribution at or through a physically
separate business location.
(2) An out yard and other location where managed
pollinators are kept, other than the beekeeper location or
business location.
"Secretary." The Secretary of Agriculture of the
Commonwealth.
"Special quarantine order." An order of the department
covering a single premises, person or business location that
establishes restrictions upon the use, sale, distribution,
movement or other disposition of a plant, plant product,
pollinator, pollinator product, pest or any other regulated
article contaminated with, exposed to, harboring or capable of
harboring or spreading a pest.
"Stop order." A written notice issued by the department to
the owner or custodian of a plant, plant product, managed
pollinators or other regulated article that prohibits the sale
or movement of plants, plant products, managed pollinators or
other regulated articles, including an article or object subject
to a quarantine order issued by the department.
