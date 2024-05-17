Senate Bill 1198 Printer's Number 1621

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - facility, vehicle, building, tools and equipment, conveyance,

container, soil and any other organism, object, goods, product

or material capable of harboring or spreading pests or

potentially exposed to pests that are subject to regulatory

measures.

"Remote location." The following apply:

(1) A premise that is owned, leased, managed or used by

a plant merchant, pollinator operation or other person and

where plants for planting or managed pollinators are kept,

maintained, managed, displayed, warehoused, stored or grown

for the purpose of distribution at or through a physically

separate business location.

(2) An out yard and other location where managed

pollinators are kept, other than the beekeeper location or

business location.

"Secretary." The Secretary of Agriculture of the

Commonwealth.

"Special quarantine order." An order of the department

covering a single premises, person or business location that

establishes restrictions upon the use, sale, distribution,

movement or other disposition of a plant, plant product,

pollinator, pollinator product, pest or any other regulated

article contaminated with, exposed to, harboring or capable of

harboring or spreading a pest.

"Stop order." A written notice issued by the department to

the owner or custodian of a plant, plant product, managed

pollinators or other regulated article that prohibits the sale

or movement of plants, plant products, managed pollinators or

other regulated articles, including an article or object subject

to a quarantine order issued by the department.

20240SB1198PN1621 - 9 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30