Senate Resolution 290 Printer's Number 1624
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1624
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
290
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, CULVER,
FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, J. WARD AND DILLON,
MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 5 through 11, 2024, as "Tardive
Dyskinesia Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Many individuals with serious, chronic mental
illness, such as schizophrenia and other schizoaffective
disorders, bipolar disorder or severe depression, or people who
suffer with gastrointestinal disorders, including gastroparesis,
nausea and vomiting, require treatment with medications that
work as dopamine receptor blocking agents (DRBAs), including
antipsychotics and antiemetics; and
WHEREAS, While ongoing treatment with these medications can
be necessary, prolonged use is associated with tardive
dyskinesia (TD); and
WHEREAS, TD is a movement disorder that is characterized by
random, involuntary and uncontrolled movements of different
muscles in the face, trunk and extremities; and
WHEREAS, Even mild symptoms of TD can impact people
physically, socially and emotionally; and
