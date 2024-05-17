Senate Resolution 290 Printer's Number 1624

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1624

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

290

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, CULVER,

FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, J. WARD AND DILLON,

MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 5 through 11, 2024, as "Tardive

Dyskinesia Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Many individuals with serious, chronic mental

illness, such as schizophrenia and other schizoaffective

disorders, bipolar disorder or severe depression, or people who

suffer with gastrointestinal disorders, including gastroparesis,

nausea and vomiting, require treatment with medications that

work as dopamine receptor blocking agents (DRBAs), including

antipsychotics and antiemetics; and

WHEREAS, While ongoing treatment with these medications can

be necessary, prolonged use is associated with tardive

dyskinesia (TD); and

WHEREAS, TD is a movement disorder that is characterized by

random, involuntary and uncontrolled movements of different

muscles in the face, trunk and extremities; and

WHEREAS, Even mild symptoms of TD can impact people

physically, socially and emotionally; and

