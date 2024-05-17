Senate Bill 1203 Printer's Number 1627
PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1627
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1203
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, GEBHARD, VOGEL, MARTIN, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN,
DiSANTO, ROBINSON, DUSH AND COSTA, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, MAY 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in food protection, further providing for rules and
regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5733(g) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5733. Rules and regulations.
* * *
(g) Water standards.--[If a food establishment uses or
supplies water for human consumption, the water shall be in
compliance with the primary and secondary Maximum Contaminant
Levels (MCL), treatment techniques and Maximum Residual
Disinfectant Levels (MRDL) required by the act of May 1, 1984
(P.L.206, No.43), known as the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water
Act, and its attendant regulations.]
(1) Except as otherwise provided in this subsection, if
a food establishment uses or supplies water for human
