Senate Resolution 294 Printer's Number 1625

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1625
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
294
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, HAYWOOD, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA,
VOGEL, BREWSTER AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing May 10 through 19, 2024, as "Go Public Gardens Days"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "Go Public Gardens Days" is an ongoing, evergreen
initiative led by the American Public Gardens Association and is
supported by its partnership with the Pennsylvania Public
Horticulture Coalition to encourage the public to visit, value
and volunteer at public gardens in an individual's area and when
they travel; and
WHEREAS, The campaign brings a special focus from the Friday
before Mother's Day to the Sunday after Mother's Day; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is home to more than 35 public
gardens; and
WHEREAS, The greater Philadelphia area is known as "America's
Garden Capital"; and
WHEREAS, Public gardens play a key role in two of this
Commonwealth's leading industries: agriculture and tourism; and
WHEREAS, Public gardens support more than 2,000 full-time
employees in this Commonwealth, drive more than $500 million
