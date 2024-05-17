Senate Resolution 294 Printer's Number 1625

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1625

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

294

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, HAYWOOD, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA,

VOGEL, BREWSTER AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing May 10 through 19, 2024, as "Go Public Gardens Days"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "Go Public Gardens Days" is an ongoing, evergreen

initiative led by the American Public Gardens Association and is

supported by its partnership with the Pennsylvania Public

Horticulture Coalition to encourage the public to visit, value

and volunteer at public gardens in an individual's area and when

they travel; and

WHEREAS, The campaign brings a special focus from the Friday

before Mother's Day to the Sunday after Mother's Day; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is home to more than 35 public

gardens; and

WHEREAS, The greater Philadelphia area is known as "America's

Garden Capital"; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens play a key role in two of this

Commonwealth's leading industries: agriculture and tourism; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens support more than 2,000 full-time

employees in this Commonwealth, drive more than $500 million

