Senate Bill 1202 Printer's Number 1626

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - (West Valley Forge Road) with the Westerly line of the Legal

Right of Way of State Route 0422 (County Line Expressway), said

point being the Point of Beginning;

Latitude North 40 degrees 06 minutes 03.90 seconds and

Longitude West 75 degrees 25 minutes 07.70 seconds

Thence from the said Point of Beginning North 22 degrees 17

minutes 38 seconds West, 23.27 feet to a point along baseline

State Route 0023 (West Valley Forge Road) thence, South 67

degrees 42 minutes 22 seconds West, 206.58 feet to a point, said

point being the intersection of baseline State Route 0023 (West

Valley Forge Road) and baseline State Route 0023 (Relocated Port

Kennedy Road) to point on a curve, Arc of a circle curving to

the left Radius of 5729.60 feet with arc length of 202.55 feet,

chord bearing of North 21 degrees 32 minutes 54 seconds West

chord length of 202.54 feet to a point on a curve, Arc of a

circle curving to the left Radius of 2864.80 feet with arc

length of 680.91 feet, chord bearing of North 29 degrees 22

minutes 12 seconds West chord length of 679.30 feet to a point

on a curve, Arc of a circle curving to the left Radius of

1432.40 feet with arc length of 757.71 feet, chord bearing of

North 51 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds West chord length of

748.91 feet to a point on a curve, Arc of a circle curving to

the left Radius of 260.00 feet with arc length of 34.68 feet,

chord bearing of North 70 degrees 18 minutes 31 seconds West

chord length of 34.65 feet to a point, North 15 degrees 52

minutes 13 seconds East, 16.35 feet to the beginning point of

Parcel 1.

Thence from the said beginning point of Parcel 1 proceeds

along the following lines:

1. North 15 degrees 52 minutes 13 seconds East, 8.65 feet to

20240SB1202PN1626 - 4 -

