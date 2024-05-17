Senate Resolution 293 Printer's Number 1628

PENNSYLVANIA, May 17 - safety net for our nation's most fragile children; and

WHEREAS, School nurses act as a liaison to the school

community, families and health care providers on behalf of

children's health by promoting wellness and improving health

outcomes for our nation's children; and

WHEREAS, School nurses support the health and educational

success of children and youths by providing access to care when

children's cognitive development is at its peak; and

WHEREAS, School nurses are members of school-based teams to

address the school population; and

WHEREAS, School nurses understand the link between health and

learning and are in a position to make a positive difference for

children every day; and

WHEREAS, School nurses continue to play a vital part in

Pennsylvania's recovery by safeguarding the health and well-

being of students and staff alike and keeping schools responsive

to public health outbreaks; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 8, 2024, as "School

Nurse Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate celebrate the accomplishments of

school nurses in Pennsylvania and across the United States and

acknowledge the efforts of school nurses to meet the needs of

today's students by improving the delivery of health care in our

schools; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the contribution of

school nurses to local communities by helping students stay

healthy in school and ready to learn and by enabling their

parents and guardians to work.

