Discipline Tribunal to hear complaints against Bishop of Aberdeen & Orkney

In November 2023, the Preliminary Proceedings Committee (PPC) of the Scottish Episcopal Church referred to the Church’s Procurator a number of complaints lodged under Canon 54 against the Rt Rev Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen & Orkney.

The complaints had been referred to the Procurator for further consideration following investigation by the PPC.

The Procurator, Paul Reid KC, has now decided to take three of those complaints to a hearing before the Clergy Discipline Tribunal, and Bishop Dyer has been formally notified of this decision. The alleged canonical offences concern behaviour or conduct unbecoming of a member of the clergy, which brings or is likely to bring the Church into disrepute. The other complaints will not be pursued further by the Procurator.

The Tribunal hearing will take place at the Mackenzie Building, Old Assembly Close, Edinburgh, commencing on 10 September 2024. Under the terms of Canon 54, hearings are held in public, unless determined otherwise by the Tribunal.

Bishop Dyer now has one month to enter a plea in respect of the accusations. She remains suspended during the Canon 54 process, and the Rt Rev Dorsey McConnell continues as Acting Bishop of the Diocese of Aberdeen & Orkney.