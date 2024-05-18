Archbishop concludes historic visit to Zanzibar

The Archbishop of Canterbury has concluded his visit to Zanzibar with a special Eucharist service at the Anglican Cathedral (Sunday 12 May), alongside the Archbishop of Tanzania, the former Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem and the President of Zanzibar. The Archbishop praised the construction of Christ Church Cathedral on the site of an old slave market, as a model for healing and reconciliation.

He delivered his sermon from a pulpit a few feet from the foundation of the old whipping post, acknowledging that a recognition of past pain was an essential step towards reconciliation.

During the four-hour service, the Archbishop of Tanzania addressed the history of slavery on the island and the importance of reconciliation; the former Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem spoke about the war in Gaza and working towards peace despite religious differences; and the President of Zanzibar spoke about the role of faith-based organisations and announced a new national holiday commemorating the abolition of slavery.

The legacy of slavery on the island was felt throughout the visit, with the Archbishop viewing the underground cells of the former slave market, preserved in an exhibit on the Cathedral’s grounds. During the visit he also met with the President of Zanzibar to discuss the importance of peace and stability and spent time with bishops and clergy from the diocese of Tanzania, where he spoke about his personal testimony and the importance of healthy ecumenical relationships. On Saturday, the Archbishop laid a foundation stone at a new rural church on the island and went on a tour of a spice farm, which grows cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

Reflecting on the visit, Archbishop Justin said, “It was a great privilege to visit our Anglican brothers and sisters in Zanzibar. I have been particularly struck by the willingness here to grapple with the island’s history of slavery. It has reminded me how important it is in the healing process that we, as individuals and institutions, honestly recognise past pain, humbly repent for any wrongdoing, and actively partner with the Holy Spirit to set the oppressed free today”.