Alternating Lane Closures on Flowing Springs Road, at the Arsenio Albert Alvarez Memorial Bridge, in Jefferson County, Beginning Monday, May 20, 2024

Page Content

There will be alternating lane closures on Flowing Springs Road, County Route 17, at the Arsenio Albert Alvarez Memorial Bridge, in Jefferson County, 24 hours a day, beginning on Monday, May 20, 2024, to allow for deck repairs on the bridge. Work is expected to be completed in two months. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​