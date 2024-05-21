TuxCare and DOSIsoft Partner to Offer Ongoing Support, Protections for Radiation Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Software
Hospitals worldwide to be offered extended lifecycle support and security alongside five DOSIsoft solutionsPALO ALTO, CALIF., USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced an OEM partnership with France-based DOSIsoft, a leading provider of patient-specific imaging and dosimetry software solutions for radiation oncology and nuclear medicine.
Under the partnership, TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) for CentOS 7 is included in five DOSIsoft offerings. As a cutting-edge innovator known for its strong expertise in dosimetry, DOSIsoft prioritizes cybersecurity while also maintaining operational efficiency for its analysis and calculation products. Its CentOS 7 systems, including MU2net, EPIbeam, EPIgray®, PLANET® Onco Dose and ThinkQA2 solutions, now benefit from the peace of mind provided by TuxCare’s ELS service that make’s CentOS 7’s upcoming end of life a non-event for users.
“We’re pleased to partner with a market leader such as DOSIsoft to help ensure uninterrupted and ongoing operations as well as top-notch cybersecurity for hospitals spanning the globe,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “This partnership creates notable value for DOSIsoft customers and eliminates concerns surrounding the end of life of such core systems that are depended upon to provide vital patient care.”
“Thanks to this partnership with TuxCare, DOSIsoft will be able to provide continuous best-in-class cybersecurity, support and compliance for its CentOS 7-based medical devices during the next 5 years,” said Marc Uszynski, CEO at DOSIsoft. “In the short term, our key partners, distributors and end-user clinical centers will benefit from uninterrupted support with enhanced cybersecurity ensured with TuxCare ELS Complete services. In a mid-term plan, this partnership and services enable us to control migration to a new operating system as part our product R&D plans for both our patient-specific quality assurance ThinkQA suite for radiation therapy and our PLANET® Dosimetry solution for molecular radiation therapy.”
About DOSIsoft
Founded in 2002, DOSIsoft designs, develops & delivers patient-specific imaging & dosimetry software solutions in radiation oncology and nuclear medicine to improve cancer patient safety & treatment quality. More than 20 years of innovation and R&D investments have led to world-leading software used in over 600 hospital centers in 60 countries. A spin-off between Gustave Roussy and Institut Curie, DOSIsoft constantly innovates in partnership with the major cancer institutes and research centers in the world. Visit www.dosisoft.com.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DOSIsoft Contact:
marketing@dosisoft.com
TuxCare Contact:
DeShea Witcher
TuxCare
marketing@tuxcare.com