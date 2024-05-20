Grammy-Nominated Artist JES Releases "All The Way," A Melodic Reflection on the Perils of Over-Giving in Relationships

JES Warns of the Pitfalls of Over-Giving in Relationships With An Insightful New Self-Love Anthem.

I wanted to create a song that captures the bittersweet nature of love and the journey toward self-empowerment.” — JES

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing her stellar run of pre-album single releases, JES delivers another sonic punch with "All The Way," out now through Intonenation Records. Stepping up the pace considerably, ‘All The Way’ burns with a fire that won’t go out and shows a very different side of the US Grammy nominees' ample talents.

"'All The Way' represents how I have felt in so many relationships, romantic and otherwise," said JES when asked about the song's meaning.

“I am an all-in kind of person. A lot of the time, I am just not being objective about what is happening. We can all see ourselves as givers, and I can be guilty of using that as a badge of honor in how I see myself. The character in the song is doing the same thing and is not respecting herself or practicing self-care. It was that circle of exhaustion, perfectionism, guilt, and low self-esteem that inspired the lyrical ideas."

"I wanted to create a song that captures the bittersweet nature of love and the journey toward self-empowerment," explains JES. "Through ‘All The Way,' I hope to inspire listeners to recognize their own worth and prioritize their emotional needs in relationships."

"All The Way" is a powerhouse tour de force of too-cool pop energy. Built on a percussion-rich beat that won’t quit and is driven by layers of energetic vocals, aided and abetted by piano, synths, and bases that hit you from all angles. It will surely be one of the most infectious, and original pop format songs you’ll hear in 2024.

About JES:

Determined, relentless, and uncompromising in the pursuit of excellence. Ideals that might characterize an artist formed under the pressure of the greatest city in the world, and they aptly define JES. Her career path so far has been nothing less than astonishing.

This chart-topping, award-winning New Yorker is a world-renowned singer and songwriter from the soulful side of alternative pop. JES has collected awards and nominations from the prestigious International Dance Music Awards (Miami) and the International Songwriting Competition (Nashville), and received 3 Grammy nominations, most recently in 2015, for her song “Hold On.” Since her legendary release with Motorcycle “As The Rush Comes” expanded the boundaries of electronic music, JES has propelled an unending stream of solo hit songs. She has also written and sung with the cream of the electronic music world, cutting hits for Tiesto, Kaskade, and BT, among many others. Her tours have touched the shores of 6 continents with landmark shows at international events such as the Beijing Summer Olympics, while her songs have topped the Billboard Most Played Songs of the Decade chart.

JES "All The Way" Visualizer